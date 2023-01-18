The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'Final Solution'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has continued his series of remarks comparing Hitler's plan for the Jews to the world's reaction to Russian actions.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 16:23

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 16:35
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, August 3, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, August 3, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a "final solution" to eradicate Europe's Jews.

Lavrov, who caused an international furor last year with remarks about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question."

"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians ... they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."

What was the "Final Solution"?

The 'Final Solution' was Hitler's Holocaust blueprint, which led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews, as well as members of other minorities.

THE SHOAH Wall of Names Memorial in Vienna in 2021, bearing the names of more than 64,000 Austrian Jews killed in the Holocaust. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters) THE SHOAH Wall of Names Memorial in Vienna in 2021, bearing the names of more than 64,000 Austrian Jews killed in the Holocaust. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Lavrov has caused outrage before with remarks about Hitler. Last May he said the Nazi leader had had "Jewish blood," drawing angry protests from Israel.

European Jewish leaders speak out

Members of the European Jewish Congress expressed concern and shock following Lavrov's remarks on Wednesday. The organization released a statement condemning the comments and demanded repercussions be made in place.

“We are shocked and appalled by this shameful comparison drawn by Minister Lavrov between the actions of a coalition of democratic countries and Hitler’s persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Shoah,” Dr. Ariel Muzicant, the President of the European Jewish Congress said.

“This is Holocaust distortion at its most basic level and we call on Mr. Lavrov to unequivocably apologize and withdraw these comments,” he added.

Muzicant also added that Russian authorities frequently make the comparison between the Holocaust and Russia's relationship with the West, demanding it come to an end. "This is not the first time the minister has used Holocaust equivalence and Hitler references," he stated, also identifying the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day - which reflects the day that the Red Army liberated Auschwitz.



Tags Holocaust Russia Sergey Lavrov Russia-US Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by