The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian army choir sings 'Eli Eli' on International Holocaust Memorial Day

The video shows an all-male group of Ukrainian soldiers singing in harmony in Hebrew while standing in front of the Babyn Yar site. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 08:54
A MAN places a candle next to a monument in Kyiv commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
A MAN places a candle next to a monument in Kyiv commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Army Choir sang the Hebrew song "Eli Eli" on International Holocaust Rememberance Day on Friday at the Babyn Yar massacre site.

The two-minute video of the choir was shared on Twitter by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky. It has received 50,000 views in four hours.

The video can be watched below:

The video shows an all-male group of Ukrainian soldiers singing in harmony in Hebrew while standing in front of the Babyn Yar site. 

Also on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the site along with other international officials and Jewish leaders.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar, January 27, 2023 (credit: Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine) Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar, January 27, 2023 (credit: Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine)

"We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred," the Ukrainian leader said. "Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only."

In 1941, over 33,000 Jews and tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Roma, Soviets and the physically and mentally disabled were executed by the Nazis at the site.

"Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only."

Volodymyr Zelensky

The song the choir sang

The song the soldiers sang, "Eli Eli" was originally a poem written by Hannah Szenes in 1942 titled "A Walk to Caesarea."

The song is also one of the most commonly-played songs during International Holocaust Remembrance Day.


Tags music ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Holocaust Remembrance Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by