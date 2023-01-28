The Ukrainian Army Choir sang the Hebrew song "Eli Eli" on International Holocaust Rememberance Day on Friday at the Babyn Yar massacre site.

The two-minute video of the choir was shared on Twitter by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky. It has received 50,000 views in four hours.

The video can be watched below:

The Ukrainian Army choir singing Eli Eli at #BabynJar on the #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/nOc7UhGo5y — Michael Brodsky (@michael_brodsk) January 27, 2023

The video shows an all-male group of Ukrainian soldiers singing in harmony in Hebrew while standing in front of the Babyn Yar site.

Also on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the site along with other international officials and Jewish leaders.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar, January 27, 2023 (credit: Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine)

"We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred," the Ukrainian leader said. "Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only."

In 1941, over 33,000 Jews and tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Roma, Soviets and the physically and mentally disabled were executed by the Nazis at the site.

The song the choir sang

The song the soldiers sang, "Eli Eli" was originally a poem written by Hannah Szenes in 1942 titled "A Walk to Caesarea."

The song is also one of the most commonly-played songs during International Holocaust Remembrance Day.