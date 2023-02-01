The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Eagles player Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

The rookie American football player will not be playing in the upcoming Super Bowl game.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 21:29
Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," the Eagles said in a statement.

A grand jury in Guernsey County brought the action against Sills, 25, in connection with a 2019 case.

Past comes back to haunt him

A Wednesday news release from the office of Ohio attorney general Dave Yost said a woman alleged that in December 2019, Sills forced her take part in non-consensual sexual activity and held her against her will. The incident was reported immediately to the Guernsey County Sheriff's office, which launched a "detailed investigation," per the release.

The case is being prosecuted by the Ohio attorney general's special prosecutions section.

Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Stills was issued a summons to appear in a Guernsey County courtroom on Feb. 16 -- four days after the Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

Sills played collegiately at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he was a team captain and first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. He was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

An Ohio native, Sills saw limited action with the Eagles. He appeared in one game -- a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 9 -- and played four snaps on special teams.



Tags sports violence Americans kidnapping arrest
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by