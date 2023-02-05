The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
'Putin’s a liar' Ukrainian FM says, downplays Bennett report on Zelensky

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: “Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 19:31
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 22, 2022.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed as insignificant a claim by former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett that he had saved the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the early days of the war.

Bennett told Channel 12 that during his well-known trip to Moscow in early March where he secured a promise from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would not assassinate Zelensky who at the time was hiding in a secret bunker.

In the past, Putin has made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, yet he has done all of these things,” Kuleba tweeted. 

“Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan.”

Dmytro Kuleba

Kuleba: Putin is an expert liar

“Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan,” Kuleba said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

He posted the statement on Twitter, on top of a story about the five-hour interview which was posted on YouTube on Saturday, in which Bennett spoke of his dilemma as Israel's leader about how to balance his relationship with Russia with US demands that he do more to help Ukraine.



Tags Naftali Bennett ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
