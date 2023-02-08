The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

A Dutch researcher predicted that an earthquake would hit the region, highlighting with almost exact precision the epicenter of the quake that would soon strike.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:24
An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

A Dutch expert published a tweet on his Twitter account three days before the earthquake in Turkey on Monday, predicting that a powerful earthquake would happen imminently in Turkey.

He even attached an aerial photograph and marked the area where the disaster would happen.

Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets, who works for the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) in the Netherlands, predicted the earthquake in Turkey on February 3.

The prediction

On his Twitter account, the Dutch researcher wrote: "Sooner or later there will be a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)."

The SSGS describes itself on Twitter as a research institute for monitoring geometry between celestial bodies related to seismic activity.

Turkey earthquake – a glimpse of the ECHO assessment (credit: FLICKR) Turkey earthquake – a glimpse of the ECHO assessment (credit: FLICKR)

After Hooogerbeets' prediction went viral, he reacted to the earthquake and said: "As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 February."

After multiple aftershocks in the days after the earthquake were felt throughout the larger region, Hoogerbeets gave his explanation for the aftershocks: "The large earthquakes in Central Turkey have caused a significant change in stress distribution throughout the region, with seismic activity down to Palestine as a result. Clearly, the region is resettling."



Tags Syria Turkey netherlands earthquake science research natural disaster
