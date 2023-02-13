The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Some Ukrainian Snake Island defenders still in Russian captivity

The resistance of the Snake Island defenders and the now-famous line "Russian warship, go f*** yourself” played an important part in Ukraine's narrative.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 17:05
A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island and Russian Ropucha ship, March 13, 2022. (photo credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)
A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island and Russian Ropucha ship, March 13, 2022.
(photo credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

Some Ukrainian Snake Island defenders are still alive in Russian captivity, Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate representative Andriy Yusov said at a Monday Ukrinform press briefing.

"Indeed, part of the defenders of Zmiinyi [Island], a significant part of the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal are in the captivity of the racists,” said Yusov. “Work continues to ensure that each of them returns home.”

Initially, it had been reported that all the defenders had died fighting against invading forces, but later the Ukrainian Military announced that they had been taken captive.

"Russian warship, go f*** yourself”

Roman Hrybov

Some of the defenders had been freed in prisoner swaps with Russia. In November, seven of the defenders were exchanged along with 43 soldiers. In March, Roman Hrybov was freed. Hrybov uttered the now-famous line "Russian warship, go f*** yourself” when invading Russian naval forces demanded the Snake Island outpost to surrender in the opening days of the war. 

What is the importance of Snake Island to Ukraine's morale?

Hrybov’s response and the Snake Island defenders’ resistance has played an important role in the Ukrainian narrative. This further developed when the warship leading the capture of the island, the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva, was sunk after it was struck by two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles. 

A view shows fire on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a drone video obtained by Reuters on May 8, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS) A view shows fire on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a drone video obtained by Reuters on May 8, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

The last major prison swap was on February 4, when 116 Ukrainian soldiers were traded for 63 Russian POWs. 

“Those boys and girls who have already been returned are now going through the process of rehabilitation, post-isolation support and are returning either conditionally to a normal life, as long as we can all live in a normal life now, or also to endeavor to continue to fulfill their duties,” said Yusov.



Tags Prisoner swap ukraine Navy Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
