The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

UN should follow up on China 'crimes against humanity' - report

Previous bids for China to face a UN debate have failed.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 17:19
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Human Rights Watch expects the United Nations to follow up on a report which found that China's detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity, its acting executive director said on Monday.

Tirana Hassan of Human Rights Watch said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk seemed committed to taking action on the report, which was released in August by his predecessor Michelle Bachelet minutes before she ended her four-year mandate.

"We would like to see that he takes steps to actually follow through on that commitment," Hassan told reporters.

Bids for action against China

The report accused China, a permanent member of the UN security council, of "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" in the predominantly Muslim Xinjiang province, and recommended that Beijing take steps to release all those held in training centers, prisons or detention facilities.

A Western-led bid to hold a debate on China's treatment of Muslim populations at the UN Human Rights Council did not pass, however.

: Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN/FILE PHOTO) : Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN/FILE PHOTO)

The initiative's failure, Hassan said, should not be viewed as a loss given that it "came within a hair's breadth of passing."

"It was purely unthinkable just a few years ago for us to see the Council getting this close," she said. "The vote essentially shattered the taboo that the Chinese government is beyond scrutiny and reproach."

Rights groups accuse Beijing of abuses against Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority of around 10 million people in the western region of Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labor in internment camps. The United States has accused China of genocide.

Beijing denies any abuses.



Tags Human rights Muslims United Nations China human rights watch
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by