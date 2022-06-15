The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel signs statement against China's treatment of Uyghurs at UNHRC

It's the second year in a row that Israeli has signed onto such a statement.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 01:17
An ethnic Uyghur woman holds an East Turkestan flag and a placard that reads, "Genocide is undisguisable, can't be erased from history" during a protest against China near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2022. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
An ethnic Uyghur woman holds an East Turkestan flag and a placard that reads, "Genocide is undisguisable, can't be erased from history" during a protest against China near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2022.
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

Israel joined a 47-country bloc that denounced China's forced imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims at the United Nation's Human Rights Council on Tuesday.  

"We continue to be gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region."

Paul Bekkers

"We continue to be gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," said Dutch Ambassador Paul Bekkers as he read out the statement during the second day of the UNHRCC's 50th session in Geneva.

It's the second year in a row that Israeli has signed onto such a statement. Last year, the initiative to highlight China's human rights abuses was led by Canada, with the support of the United States and many European countries. This year it was spearheaded by the Netherlands. Israel, however, declined to sign a similar statement read out in the fall at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

UNHRC

At the UNHRC on Tuesday, Bekkers said that "numerous extensively researched and credible reports indicate that over a million people have been arbitrarily detained." 

Bekkers' statement spoke of the abusive treatment of the Uyghur Muslims but did not mention the word genocide.

Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes delivers a National Statement at the Annual High Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme “Thirty years of implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: challenges and opportunities”, at the UNHRC, Geneva. (credit: FLICKR) Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes delivers a National Statement at the Annual High Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme “Thirty years of implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: challenges and opportunities”, at the UNHRC, Geneva. (credit: FLICKR)

There are, he said, "reports of ongoing widespread surveillance, discrimination against Uyghurs and other persons belonging to minorities as well as of severe restrictions on Uyghur culture and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to freedom of religion or belief. 

"We are also concerned about reports of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, forced labor, and forced separation of children from their parents by authorities. 

Bekkers said that aside from the mistreatment of the Uyghur Muslims, the signatories to the statement were also "gravely" concerned about the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong and Tibet.

He urged China to comply with international law and to ratify the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. He also called on all countries not to force people at risk to return to China.

Bekkers noted the recent restricted visit UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet made to China in May and asked for a timeline for the submission of her report on that visit.

Bachelet, 70, was criticized by rights groups as well as some Western governments, including the United States for her China trip by those who said the conditions Chinese authorities imposed on the visit did not enable a complete and independent assessment of the human rights environment. There has been speculation that backlash from the China trip is behind her announcement on Monday that she plans to step down at the end of her four-year term in August rather than accept a second term.

The countries that signed the China statement were:  Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags China Human Rights Council unhrc Uyghur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by