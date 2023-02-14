The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
New plans for the Leviathan gas field presented at the Egyptian Energy Conference in Cairo

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 17:53
Egyptian Energy Conference (photo credit: NewMed Energy)
Egyptian Energy Conference
(photo credit: NewMed Energy)

Yossi Abu, CEO, NewMed Energy, presented, at EGYPS 23, the Egyptian Energy Conference in Cairo, the plan for expansion of Leviathan:

“We are currently working on increasing production from Leviathan through the installation of a third pipeline that will transmit gas to the platform, as well as completing expansion of the capacity of the EMG pipeline from 5 BCM to 8 BCM”. 

Today, February 14, 2023, Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy, at EGYPS 23, the Egyptian Energy Conference in Cairo, participated in a panel on “The rise of gas and LNG – the global scramble in a tight market with soaring prices”.

At the conference, Abu presented the plans for expansion of Leviathan, stating: “We are currently working on increasing production from Leviathan through the installation of a third pipeline that will transmit gas to the platform, as well as completing expansion of the capacity of the EMG pipeline from 5 BCM to 8 BCM, to meet the soaring demand in the regional market. We are also working on the Nitzana pipeline – a new onshore connection between Israel and Egypt which will allow, within a few years, the flow of additional natural gas quantities from Israel to Egypt. We are seeing demand for additional LNG facilities in the region and are promoting the construction of an offshore liquefaction facility from Leviathan”.

With regards to the Aphrodite reservoir, Abu stated: “We are committed to finding a way to develop the Aphrodite reservoir via the Egyptian infrastructure and the liquefaction facilities there. The Aphrodite reservoir will be used, in part, for the domestic market and in part for the export of LNG. Working with the existing infrastructure is the key to carrying gas to the various markets”. 

During the conference, Dr. Magdy Galal, Chairman of EGAS, Egypt’s national gas company, stated that his country is determined to strengthen the collaboration with Israel and other countries in the Middle East in the trade, liquefaction, and marketing of natural gas. 



Tags Egypt energy ministry energy gas
