The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NGO watchdog: ‘There has been a process of politicization of human rights’

NGO Monitor VP Olga Deutsch was a participant in a panel moderated by Zvika Klein at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 04:37
Left to right: Omri Attar, Chief Operating Officer of ELNET, Olga Deutsch, vice-president of NGO Monitor, Elana Broitman, Senior Vice-President for Public Affairs of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, and JPost's Zvika Klein (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Left to right: Omri Attar, Chief Operating Officer of ELNET, Olga Deutsch, vice-president of NGO Monitor, Elana Broitman, Senior Vice-President for Public Affairs of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, and JPost's Zvika Klein
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“There has been a process of the politicization of human rights,” said Olga Deutsch, vice-president of NGO Monitor, the independent research institute that analyzes NGOs within the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Deutsch was a participant in a panel moderated by Zvika Klein, Jewish World analyst for The Jerusalem Post, at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday on how human rights issues have been politicized. Other participants in the panel included Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, Elana Broitman, Senior Vice-President for Public Affairs of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), and Omri Attar, Chief Operating Officer of ELNET, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening relations between Europe and Israel.

Deutsch stated that Palestinian NGO organizations that lead boycotts against Israel and accuse Israel of apartheid are fueling an anti-Israel and anti-Jewish campaign in the human rights community. “To call Israel a racist endeavor in 2022 is shocking,” said Deutsch. She added that NGO Monitor has identified more than 70 individuals who have positions both in European-funded NGOs and in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has been designated by the US, the EU and Israel as a terrorist organization.

Gregg Roman, director of the Middle East Forum, told Klein that his organization will soon release a film about how a young woman, working undercover, infiltrated a pro-Palestinian NGO and met members of Hamas and the Moslem Brotherhood. “We now know the connection between so-called human rights organizations and state-sponsored organizations that promote terrorism,” said Roman. “The way to win a war,” said Roman, “isn’t declaring victory but knowing what you need to beat the other side. It requires a grand strategy.”

Speaking on behalf of the Jewish Federations of North America, Elana Broitman stated that the real-world repercussions of labeling Israel as an apartheid state can be quite severe and explained that asset management companies worldwide rely on the UN Human Rights Commission for its ratings of companies that violate human rights guidelines. Amnesty International’s false allegations that Israel is an apartheid state is a major issue for many companies that come from Israel or work in Israel. “This isn’t human rights. It’s weaponizing words,” she said.

Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor (credit: NGO MONITOR) Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor (credit: NGO MONITOR)

JFNA's efforts to strengthen community security

“We don’t want to just change hearts but change actual policies. That’s how we measure impact. We’re looking for laws, legislation, policy and trade agreements.”

Omri Attar, Chief Operating Officer of ELNET

Broitman added that the Jewish Federations have made community security a prime interest, noting that JFNA has helped secure more than $1 billion in federal funds to provide protection for synagogues, churches and mosques.

Omri Attar from ELNET emphasized the importance of maintaining Israel’s interests in Europe, citing the fact that Israel’s largest trade partner is the EU. “We don’t want to just change hearts but change actual policies. That’s how we measure impact. We’re looking for laws, legislation, policy and trade agreements.” He continued and stated that “Politicization of the human rights matter leads to an absurd reality where Israel is being condemned in the international arena, while organizations like Hamas or Hezbollah, that in any given moment aim their rockets and missiles towards innocent civilians, are not being even mentioned by those so-called “human rights organizations” –  that's what making them illegitimate.”



Tags Human rights jpost conference ngo monitor
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
5

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by