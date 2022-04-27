The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli foreign fighters helping fight Russia in Ukraine - report

"We want to give many thanks to all the nation of Israel, to the government of Israel, for helping us while we can fight against the Russians, in this difficult war," said one fighter in Hebrew.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 07:47

Updated: APRIL 27, 2022 07:48
A badge is pictured on a uniform of a foreign fighter from the UK as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
A badge is pictured on a uniform of a foreign fighter from the UK as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

A video of what appears to be Israelis fighting for Ukraine has been circulating on social media since Sunday, as Russia's invasion has entered into its third month.

"We want to give many thanks to all the nation of Israel, to the government of Israel, for helping us while we can fight against the Russians, in this difficult war," said one fighter in accented Hebrew. 

The footage was posted by a popular Twitter account of a Canadian volunteer that claims to be fighting the Russian military in the Kherson area. The strategic port city of Kherson was conquered by Russia early in the war.

Israeli fighters in Ukraine?

"We want to thank all the Jews that are helping us," said another alleged Israeli. "We're here for the Ukrainians and for the entire nation whose lives are endangered, we're helping them, we're all here together doing good work."

"These foreign volunteers are from Israel," claimed Iranian historian and journalist Babak Taghvaee. "They once served in the IDF and fought against Hamas, PIJ (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) and Hezbollah terrorists. They are now in Ukraine to fight against Russian Armed Forces."

The supposed Israeli fighters thanked the head synagogue in Kyiv, and Rabbi Moshe Asman, who has been an outspoken critic of Russia and supporter of Ukraine's defensive war.

“I didn’t leave, I'm here," Asman said in early March. "Because I'm not an indifferent person, nor will I leave my community. I am a rabbi of Ukraine, and I am proud that I have the opportunity to save people. I am proud to be on the side of light, and not on the side of the killers.”

"Thank you to Rabbi Moshe Asman that allowed us to feel the celebration and spirit of the holiday, thank you for the kosher food that we ate here, have a happy holiday, a kosher and happy Passover, happy holiday of freedom," said another fighter said to be an Israeli.

Passover ended on Saturday, indicating that the footage of the fighters is recent.

On Sunday, a Jewish cemetery near Kyiv was struck by Russian missiles, which drew Asman's ire.

“Here is just another barbaric act of fascist invaders,” he said in a Facebook post. “Look, the monuments have been destroyed. Here are the fragments that came from the tombstones. I’ll take the fragments with me in order to show the evidence of the cynicism and villainy of the Russian government... This is scary stuff. It’s good against evil.”

Asman criticized Russian military practices in March, contrasting Russia's procedures to Israel's.

“When the Israeli army bombs terrorists, they fire accurate missiles and do everything to make the attack as accurate as possible, all with the aim of not harming an innocent population,” he said.

Ukrainian foreign legion

It is unknown if the alleged Israelis shown in the video are joint Ukrainian-Israeli citizens who have enlisted into the main military branches of Ukraine's armed forces or have enlisted as foreign fighters.

Ukraine has formed a foreign legion division and a foreign fighter special forces unit for foreign volunteers. The Ukrainian military has claimed that 20,000 foreigners from 52 countries have applied to enlist. The International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine website lists Israel on its website, with local contact information to facilitate Israeli enlistment.

At the war's outset, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel invited Israelis to volunteer in the fight in Ukraine, but the Facebook post was soon deleted. Over a dozen Israelis reportedly joined the fight after the embassy's call to arms, but since then, there has not been much news about Israelis fighting in Ukraine. 

At the beginning of March, Russia warned that it would not treat what it calls "foreign mercenaries" as lawful combatants, and would not provide them the rights due under international humanitarian law.

Israeli weapons in Ukraine

Israeli weapons have also been seen in Ukraine, such as in footage published of Azov Battalion using the Israeli-developed MATADOR anti-armor platform. Ukraine recieved MATADOR's from Germany, where the German co-developer Dynamit Nobel Defense produced them. 

Ukrainian soldiers have also been seen with Israeli Tavor rifles, produced by Ukrainian company RPC Fort as the FORT-221.

Last Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israeli would provide Ukraine with helmets and vests. 

Zvika Klein, Jerusalem Post Staff and  Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by