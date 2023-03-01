US Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich on Wednesday suggested a slow American response in a simulation where Iranian proxies would hit a mix of Haifa, Eilat and the US Tanif base in Syria with drones in response to an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Grynkewich was speaking at an INSS conference with the simulation involving drone attacks from Iran’s proxies in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

Although merely a simulation, the fact that Grynkewich strongly emphasized a slow response with a focus on avoiding escalation as opposed to facilitating Israel or the US to respond militarily to reestablish deterrence with the Islamic Republic.

Such a response would likely contrast significantly with a likely more aggressive military approach by Israel to act to deter Iran from such future drone attacks.

To date, Iran has sought to attack the Jewish state many times using drones, either from Iran or from proxy states, but all of the drones have been shot down to date.

A drone flies during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Significant trauma for Jerusalem

This would make the simulation a significant trauma for Jerusalem. In contrast, to date, Iranian responses to alleged Israeli attacks on Tehran’s nuclear and military facilities have been limited to Israeli or Jewish assets and interests overseas, but not against Israel-proper.

Grynkewich said, “We would be reminded of our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel. We would be thinking through the best way to fulfill that commitment. From a military perspective, we would be offering our recommendations about ways to provide defense for Israel to manage any potential escalation of the situation.”

He said his initial recommendation would be, “to try to really figure out what happened. There is a fair amount of ambiguity about who is responsible. The attack came from groups who are proxies to Iran. To what extent did these partner groups do this on their own or with Iranian guidance and support? We would look at what the Russian response was as well.”

“We would pause and let the intelligence team do some of their work to develop the scenario a bit more before jumping into any kind of military action,” he stated.

Pressed about if the US would take military action, he said, “it depends. There would be a lot of discussion about this, bilaterally between the US and Israel, and with a number of other countries equally concerned.”

“Some would be countries in the Abraham Accords. Other regional players are equally concerned about Iran. I am thinking back to 2019 when there was a very similar attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There would be competing asks to the US and we would need to balance” other US commitments around the world with deploying any new US forces in the Middle East.

Grynkewich added that he would try to facilitate a de-escalation, to increase future air defense cooperation between Israel and the Abraham Accords countries and to “worry about deterring attacks on US forces” and avoid a situation where countries would view the US as “complicit” for any military actions by Israel.