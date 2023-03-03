The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia's soft power plummeted due to invasion of Ukraine - brand index

In comparison, Ukraine's soft power increased more than any of the 121 countries ranked.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 05:50
A Russian flag is reflected in an eye in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
A Russian flag is reflected in an eye in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Russia is the only country in the world to lose soft power as its invasion of Ukraine has caused its international reputation to plummet, according to brand evaluation consultancy Brand Finance's Global Soft Power Index 2023.

Conversely, Ukraine's soft power increased more than any of the 121 countries ranked.

Soft power refers to a nation's ability to gain the cooperation of other nations rather than forcing other countries to submit to its will through military strength or economic sanctions (hard power).

The rankings are based on the findings of a research study on the perceptions of 121 nation brands consisting of over 100,000+ respondents in 100+ markets around the world.

Although Russia's familiarity and influence increased due to the global impact of its invasion of Ukraine, its reputation has fallen from 23rd to 105th in the rankings, reducing its soft power by 1.3 points and causing the country to drop out of the overall top 10 rankings to 13th.

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

On the other hand, Ukraine jumped 10.1 points due to a large increase in familiarity and influence and went from 51st to 37th in the rankings. It now ranks 3rd in the world for “affairs I follow closely.” Among countries with “internationally admired leaders,” Ukraine jumped 36 ranks to 12th due to perceptions of its leader President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Country with the most soft power

The United States took the number one spot in the rankings with an all-time high of 74.8 points due to the strengthening of the dollar and large-scale investment projects by the federal government under President Joe Biden.

The US was followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and China, respectively.

“While nations have turned to soft power to restore trade and tourism after a devastating health crisis, the world order has been disrupted by the hard power of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance

“While nations have turned to soft power to restore trade and tourism after a devastating health crisis, the world order has been disrupted by the hard power of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Brand Finance CEO and Chairman David Haigh. “[sic] An event that would be hard to believe were it not for the intensity of the images we have been seeing for months and the consequences the conflict is having on politics and the economy alike.”

Brand Finance evaluates the strength and value of over 5000 brands globally, according to its website.



Tags Russia ukraine branding Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by