The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia replacing armor losses with 1960s Soviet tanks -UK intel

Russian tank divisions are being provided with old T-62 main battle tanks, including units in the 1st Guards Tank Army, which the UK described as supposedly being "Russia's premier tank force."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 15:09
A tank of pro-Russian troops drives along a road near burnt-out residential buildings in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 5, 2022. (photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
A tank of pro-Russian troops drives along a road near burnt-out residential buildings in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 5, 2022.
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Russian military has continued to rely on 60-year-old Soviet tanks to replace armor losses, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in a Monday intelligence update.

"Since summer 2022, approximately 800 T-62s have been taken from storage and some have received upgraded sighting systems which will highly likely improve their effectiveness at night," said the UK Defense Ministry.

Russian tank divisions are being provided with old T-62 main battle tanks, including units in the 1st Guards Tank Army, which the UK described as supposedly being "Russia's premier tank force."

Russia's use of tanks and production issues due to Ukraine war sanctions

The 1st Guards Tank Army had been set to receive the next-generation T-14 Armata MBT in 2021.

Russia had been set to deploy the T-14 in Ukraine, according to previous intelligence reports. In late December the UK Defense Ministry had said imagery showed T-14s were in training for pre-deployment exercises.

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. (credit: Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS) A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. (credit: Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

While the T-14 has been marketed as a "super tank," the UK said in January that "11 years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems.”

“Any T-14 deployment is likely to be a high-risk decision for Russia,” due to problems with its engine and other technical issues, as well as further strain on Russia's already strained logistics and supply lines.

The UK Defense Ministry said that Russia had also deployed BTR-50 armored personnel carriers in Ukraine for the first time recently. The BTR-50 was first used by the Soviet Union in 1954.

The problem with obsolete military vehicles, is that they "present many vulnerabilities on the modern battlefield, including the absence of modern explosive reactive armor," said the UK Defense Ministry.

In early February, former Russian president and deputy Security Council chairman Dmitry Medvedev called for an increase in tank production while visiting manufactories. President Vladimir Putin has pressed his country's defense industry for further production.

"Production is almost certainly falling short of the Russian MoD’s demands to resource the Ukraine campaign and restore its longer-term defense requirements."

UK Defense Ministry

"Production is almost certainly falling short of the Russian MoD’s demands to resource the Ukraine campaign and restore its longer-term defense requirements," said the UK Defense Ministry in mid-February.

Since the beginning of the war, Western intelligence services have reported that the Russian defense industry has been crippled by sanctions. Russia is reportedly dependent on foreign electronics and materials.

Ukrainian military intelligence head Maj-Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told USA Today on Thursday that "Russia has spent a huge amount of human resources, weapons and materials. Its economy and production are unable to cover these losses. It has changed its military chain of command. If the Russian military does not achieve its goals this spring, Russia will run out of its tools of war."



Tags Russia ukraine sanctions Former Soviet Union USSR Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by