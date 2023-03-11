The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia will rename Ukraine 'Bandera Reich,' Medvedev warns

Medvedev, who in his tweet referred to the Jewish-Ukrainian president as the 'head Nazi in Kiev [sic],' warned that Russia's response to such a move by Ukraine would be tit-for-tat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 14:52
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev again compared Ukraine to Nazi Germany on Saturday when he suggested Ukraine be renamed 'Schweinisch Bandera-Reich' (Pig Bandera-Reich) in response to a Ukrainian petition calling on the Ukrainian government to rename the entirety of the Russian Federation 'Moscow.'

On Friday, Zelensky responded to the petition after it had passed the 25,000 signatures required to draw a response from the Ukrainian government. The petition, which accuses Russia of stealing the identity of all Rus' people in eastern Europe, called on Ukrainians "reclaim our identity and our history."

Medvedev: If Ukraines renames Russia, Russia will rename Ukraine

Medvedev, who in his tweet referred to the Jewish-Ukrainian president as the "head Nazi in Kiev [sic]," warned that Russia's response to such a move by Ukraine would be tit-for-tat.

"[Zelensky] ordered to consider officially renaming Russia to Moscoviya. What would our response be? Renaming Ukraine as well, but not to Ukroland, and definitely not to Malorossiya," Medvedev wrote.

"Just Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exakt!" Medvedev suggested, referencing Stepan Bandera, a former Ukrainian far-right leader whose Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists militant wing collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Despite the "international legal consequences" of renaming the Russian Federation, as Zelensky noted, the president ordered a "comprehensive processing" of the petition by his prime minister, Shmyhal, to examine the legality of such a move.



