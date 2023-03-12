Rothman disagrees with Herzog but open to judicial reform talks

Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman said at the panel's Sunday morning session that he disagreed with President Isaac Herzog's calls to freeze judicial reform legislation on Thursday, but was open to reaching an agreement and would contact him that day.

"I strongly disagreed with the president's words, but I will pay attention to him and will also reach the president today," said Religious Zionist Party MK Rothman. "We do not close the door no matter how many work and speak against us — in negotiations, it is possible to reach an agreed solution if people decide that they are for the state and do not want to burn it down."

Rothman reiterated his position that there was broad agreement in Israeli society that a reform of the legal system was needed, and he was ready to discuss solutions to the problems.

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz called on the president to demand that Rothman stop the "performance" going on in the committee.

"Levin and Rothman are continuing to advance a dangerous coup d’état – and in parallel, the Constitution Committee chair is going to speak to the president," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

"The falsification and smokescreen must stop – only halting the legislation will enable real dialogue. The honorable president must make this clear to Rothman and Levin, and not enable them to continue the performance," Gantz wrote.

Opposition members echoed Herzog's call on Rothman to freeze legislation. Rothman criticized opposition leaders for their obstinance in refusing to meet unless that precondition was met.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv argued that it wasn't possible to develop an agreement in the time frame of continued legislation.

Rothman was also implored by Yesh Atid MK MK Orna Barbivay to meet with the protesters and speak to them about their fears and opposition to the judicial reform.

Judicial reform review committee

The committee had assembled to discuss a judicial reform bill. The bill would restrict the High Court of Justice's use of judicial review from Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Laws and alter the composition of the judge selection committee. The judge selection committee would have representatives from the Israel Bar Association removed, and more elected officials added.

Proponents argue that the current composition allows judges to select themselves, whereas critics contend that the proposal would give the ruling coalition an automatic majority on the panel and lead to full control of the committee.

Further legislation, which the opposition has characterized as part of the reform, is set to continue the discussion in the Special Committee for Amendments to Basic Law: Government. The impairment law will modify a provision on declaring a prime minister unfit for service to only be relevant to medical issues.

The so-called Deri Law 2 is also set to be discussed on Sunday. The Deri Law 2 would prevent the High Court from interfering in the appointments of ministers. The law comes after the court previously ruled that Shas Chairman Arye Deri's ministerial appointments had been unreasonable due to his criminal past, and dispute the first Deri Law that had permitted him to fill the posts despite his prison sentences.