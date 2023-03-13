The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Italy 'asked IAEA chief to do everything to prevent nuclear Iran' - FM

Tajani arrived in Israel just as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from a trip to Italy.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 22:29

Updated: MARCH 13, 2023 22:48
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Jerusalem on March 13, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Jerusalem on March 13, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Italy is strongly opposed to a nuclear Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said as he met with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Jerusalem on Monday.

“We’re very worried by the possibility that Iran could develop nuclear weapons,” Tajani said, adding that Italy was opposed to a nuclear Iran, which would endanger the entire world.

Tajani said he had personally spoken with International Atomic Energy Agency’s Secretary-General Rafael Gross and “I asked him to do everything that is possible to prevent a nuclear Iran.

Iran close to weapons-grade atomic production

He spoke as Israel, the United States and the European Union have grappled with the implications of reports that Iran has enriched uranium up to 84%, which is close to the 90% needed for weapons-grade atomic production.

IAEA DIRECTOR-GENERAL Rafael Grossi addresses the media during an agency Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on Monday. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters) IAEA DIRECTOR-GENERAL Rafael Grossi addresses the media during an agency Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on Monday. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Tajani arrived in Israel just as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from a trip to Italy, where he spoke with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni about the importance of taking a strong stand against the Islamic Republic.

Both Netanyahu and Cohen are pushing in particular for the European Union to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror entity. The EU, so far, has been loath to take that step, something that has to be done collectively.

When the two men issued joint statements on Monday night, Cohen spoke about the dangers of the IRGC.

Tajani condemned Iran’s violence against women and street protesters, who just want freedom, but did not mention the Guard Corps.

The Italian politician issued particular strong statements against antisemitism. All of his statements were made in Italian and translated into Hebrew.

“When I hear statements about wiping Israel off the map, I come to the conclusion that attacks against Israel are a form of new antisemitism, because Israel is the nation of the Jews,” Tajani said.

“We have to remember what happened in the past and the crimes against humanity that occur,” he said, as he appeared to reference the Holocaust. One should not just pay homage to the past, he said, but must also be vigilant against these modern forms of antisemitism.

Tajani also spoke of Italy’s concern regarding an influx of immigrants from Libya. He said he had spoken about this with Netanyahu earlier in the day and had found him supportive with respect to Italy’s concerns.

After their press statements, Cohen and Tajani signed a bilateral agreement for a strategic dialogue between their ministries on a wide range of topics, as well as a reciprocal drivers’ license agreement.



Tags Israel Iran United States Iran Nuclear Deal
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by