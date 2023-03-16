The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukrainian cluster mine artillery stalls Russian forces in Vuhledar - UK intel

Russia's Defense Ministry has likely been pushing hard to conquer Vuhledar to compete with the Wagner private military company.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 09:58
Ukrainian servicemen of the 1st Independent Tank Brigade ride a BREM-1 evacuation tank as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline of Vuhledar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 6, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
Ukrainian servicemen of the 1st Independent Tank Brigade ride a BREM-1 evacuation tank as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline of Vuhledar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 6, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

The Russian military advance against the Donetsk town of Vuhledar has stalled in part due to Ukraine's use of artillery-launched anti-armor cluster mines, the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry assessed in a Thursday morning intelligence update.

"One factor in Russia’s heavy losses in this sector has been Ukraine’s successful adoption of Remote Anti-Armor Mine systems (RAAM)," explained the UK Defense Ministry. "RAAM is a specialist artillery shell which scatters anti-armor mines up to 17km away from the firing unit."

The UK Defense Ministry and other western reports have indicated that the Ukrainians have often launched the mines over and behind advancing Russian forces. This causes casualties and disarray when Russian vehicles attempt to maneuver or retreat.

Russia's Defense Ministry has likely been pushing hard to conquer Vuhledar to compete with the Wagner private military company.

"Russia’s only notable recent tactical success has been in the Bakhmut sector, which is dominated by Wagner Group mercenary forces, currently engaged in a public feud with the Russian Ministry of Defense," said the UK Defense Ministry.



