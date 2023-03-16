The Russian military advance against the Donetsk town of Vuhledar has stalled in part due to Ukraine's use of artillery-launched anti-armor cluster mines, the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry assessed in a Thursday morning intelligence update.

"One factor in Russia’s heavy losses in this sector has been Ukraine’s successful adoption of Remote Anti-Armor Mine systems (RAAM)," explained the UK Defense Ministry. "RAAM is a specialist artillery shell which scatters anti-armor mines up to 17km away from the firing unit."

The UK Defense Ministry and other western reports have indicated that the Ukrainians have often launched the mines over and behind advancing Russian forces. This causes casualties and disarray when Russian vehicles attempt to maneuver or retreat.

Russia's Defense Ministry has likely been pushing hard to conquer Vuhledar to compete with the Wagner private military company.

"Russia’s only notable recent tactical success has been in the Bakhmut sector, which is dominated by Wagner Group mercenary forces, currently engaged in a public feud with the Russian Ministry of Defense," said the UK Defense Ministry.