The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian official accuses Putin of sending a body double to Mariupol

Conspiracy theories regarding Putin’s use of body doubles have persisted for years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 18:10

Updated: MARCH 22, 2023 18:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. (photo credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a highly-publicized trip to the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol on Sunday – just three days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest – where he toured the city, met rehoused residents and was briefed on reconstruction efforts by Mariupol’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Shortly after he was spotted in Mariupol, however, Anton Gerashechenko, an adviser to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of sending a body double in his place during his March 19 visit to Mariupol.

“Which one do you think is the real one?” asked Gerashechenko on Twitter with three side-by-side images of Putin allegedly taken between February 21st and March 19th.

Does Putin use a body double?

Conspiracy theories regarding Putin’s use of body doubles have persisted for years. Ukrainian military intelligence chief Major General Kyrylo Budanov suggested in August 2022 that Putin’s ears looked different across several of the leader’s public appearances.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin uses at least three look-alikes. They have had plastic surgery to look more like the Kremlin head,” Budanov told The Kyiv Post earlier this year, explaining that using body doubles reduces the risk of an assassination attempt.

Putin has previously been accused of using body doubles on state visits, such as an early-2000s trip to Chechnya and now a visit to Mariupol. Putin has also been accused of employing body doubles to quell rumors about his health.

“We know specifically about three people who keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know,” Budanov said.

“We know specifically about three people who keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know,”

-Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief

Putin has publicly acknowledged that he has at the very least been offered a body double. During an interview with the TASS state-owned news agency in 2020, Putin said that he "discarded the idea of any doubles" during the early 2000s as Russia was engaged in the second Chechen war.

Putin is not the first Russian leader to be known for his employment of body doubles – former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin had two known body doubles during his reign. One body double, known only as Rashid, was recruited by a KGB agent to attend meetings as Joseph Stalin, though there is another supposed body double known as Felix Dadaev. 



Tags Russia Vladimir Putin Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by