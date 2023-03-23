The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Kherson region, vows to 'restore everything'

"We will restore everything," he said, "we will rebuild everything. Just like with every city and village that suffered because of the occupiers."

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 14:07
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks along a street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, as he visits Kherson, Ukraine March 23, 2023. (photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks along a street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, as he visits Kherson, Ukraine March 23, 2023.
(photo credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the southern region of Kherson, where he toured local infrastructure and promised to "restore everything" following Russia's invasion.

The visit, to a region where Ukraine staged a successful counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces late last year, was his second outside Kyiv this week. On Wednesday he visited troops near the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.

"I spoke with local residents about their current issues and needs," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app under footage of his visit to Kherson region.

"We will restore everything, we will rebuild everything. Just like with every city and village that suffered because of the occupiers."

The struggle for Kherson

The Ukrainian counteroffensive last year pushed Russian troops out of the regional capital Kherson after months of occupation. Workers in the region are now busy restoring power and the water supply.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks along a street in a village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, as he visits Kherson region, Ukraine March 23, 2023. (credit: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

"We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector!" Zelensky wrote in a separate post showing him inspecting energy infrastructure.

"I am grateful to everyone who works for this and returns the light to our people!"



