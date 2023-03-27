The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's defense ministry says Russia is encouraging online piracy

Experts said the volume of piracy could double and reach $60 million, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 05:52
Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken December 19, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Russia is encouraging internet piracy, Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed in a tweet on Sunday.

“The word "pirate" is now rehabilitated in russia,” the tweet read. “Deputy Chairman of the Security Council [Dmitry] Medvedev & [President Vladimir] Putin's spokesman Peskov urged russians to download Western movies, music and programs from pirate sites. No need to be shy, just add the skull and bones to the tricolor.”

Ars Technica reported last year that Russia was considering ways to keep its economy and government running amid international sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian law already allows for the government to authorize the use of any intellectual property without the consent of the owner “in case of emergency related to ensuring the defense and security of the state,” Ars Technica added, noting that a report in the Russian business newspaper Kommersant translated by attorney Kyle Mitchell said the government may soon proceed with this.

The Kommersant report said the plan would create “a compulsory licensing mechanism for software, databases, and technology for integrated microcircuits” that applies only to companies from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

Russia said it expects online piracy to double

“Despite all the efforts that the industry is making to combat content pirating, it is expected that in the near future its volumes will increase significantly.”

Press service of the Russian Association for Electronic Communications

The press service of the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC) told Russian state news agency TASS in December that it estimates online piracy in Russia will increase significantly in the near future.

TASS claimed that experts said the volume of piracy could double and reach $60 million.

"Despite all the efforts that the industry is making to combat content pirating, it is expected that in the near future its volumes will increase significantly," the RAEC press service said, according to the report.



