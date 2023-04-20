The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
S.Korea summons Chinese ambassador over reaction to Yoon's Taiwan remarks

The move came after China and South Korea exchanged harsh words over Yoon's comments in a recent interview with Reuters.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 17:19

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 17:24
A view of a camera screen shows US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during a joint news conference at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022 (photo credit: JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A view of a camera screen shows US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during a joint news conference at the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022
(photo credit: JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

South Korea said on Thursday it summoned China's ambassador to protest at Beijing's criticism of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks on Taiwan.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Yoon said increased tensions around Taiwan were due to attempts to change the status quo by force, and he opposed such a change.

"The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue." Yoon said.

Chinese foreign ministry denounces Yoon

A soldier holds a Taiwan flag as part of the decoration at a welcome ceremony for Palau President Surangel Whipps in Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG) A soldier holds a Taiwan flag as part of the decoration at a welcome ceremony for Palau President Surangel Whipps in Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)

Asked about Yoon's comments, the Chinese foreign ministry denounced Yoon and called on South Korea to "prudently handle matters" related to Taiwan.

"Its resolution (of the Taiwan issue) is a matter for Chinese who do not need to be told what should or should not be done," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing on Thursday.

Hours later, South Korea's foreign ministry hit back and said comments by the Chinese foreign ministry were "unspeakable."

A vice foreign minister called in Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming and strongly protested what South Korea called "diplomatic discourtesy," the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Sino-US rivalry, the South Korean leader has trodden cautiously, with China being South Korea's largest trade partner, but he has been more vocal over tension in the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, have spiked over the past three years as Beijing ramps up diplomatic and military pressure to get Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty.



Tags United States China north korea taiwan
