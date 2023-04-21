The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Palestinians from the Black September militant group took members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage and murdered them in 1972.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 09:48
Wreaths are placed during a ceremony, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the 1972 Munich Olympics in which eleven Israelis and a German policeman were killedtakes place near the Olympic village in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
Wreaths are placed during a ceremony, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the 1972 Munich Olympics in which eleven Israelis and a German policeman were killedtakes place near the Olympic village in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Germany has appointed an eight-person commission to re-appraise the attack on Israeli athletes and team members at the 1972 Munich Olympics to answer unresolved questions, said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in a statement on Friday.

"For too many years, there was a lack of understanding or reappraisal of the events, transparency about them or acceptance of responsibility for them," she said.

"For too many years, there was a lack of understanding or reappraisal of the events, transparency about them or acceptance of responsibility for them."

German Foreign Minister Nancy Faeser

German Foreign Minister Nancy Faeser

The project is part of a larger government approach to seek reconciliation with the families affected, including a compensation offer of 28 million euros ($30.67 million).

What happened in the Munich Massacre?

Palestinians from the Black September militant group took members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage on Sept. 5, 1972.

Eleven Israelis, a German policeman and five of the Palestinian gunmen died after a stand-off at the Olympic village and the nearby Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield.

MOURNERS, INCLUDING female family members, attend Kaddish recitation at a 2012 memorial ceremony in Munich for the 1972 murdered Israeli Olympic athletes. (credit: MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS) MOURNERS, INCLUDING female family members, attend Kaddish recitation at a 2012 memorial ceremony in Munich for the 1972 murdered Israeli Olympic athletes. (credit: MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS)

The Games continued in 1972 after the attacks and the IOC took almost half a century to comply with families' requests for an official act of remembrance at an Olympic event.



