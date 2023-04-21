The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Guantanamo inmates showing signs of 'accelerated aging' - ICRC

The Biden administration has said it wants to close the facility but has not presented a plan for doing so.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 19:44
The exterior of Camp Delta is seen at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. The facility is operated by the Joint Task Force Guantanamo and holds prisoners who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Inmates who have been held for years in the Guantanamo Bay US detention facility in Cuba are showing signs of "accelerated aging," a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.

"We're calling on the US administration and Congress to work together to find adequate and sustainable solutions to address these issues," said Patrick Hamilton, the ICRC's head of delegation for the United States and Canada.

"Action should be taken as a matter of priority."

Calls for adequate care

Hamilton's comments came after a visit to the facility in March following a 20-year hiatus. He said he was "struck by how those who are still detained today are experiencing the symptoms of accelerated aging, worsened by the cumulative effects of their experiences and years spent in detention."

He called for detainees to receive adequate mental and physical health care and more frequent family contact.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guantanamo bay 248.88 (credit: AP [file])Guantanamo bay 248.88 (credit: AP [file])

The Guantanamo camp was established by Republican President George W. Bush in 2002 to house foreign terrorism suspects following the 2001 hijacked plane attacks on New York and the Pentagon that killed about 3,000 people.

It came to symbolize the excesses of the US "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods that critics have said amounted to torture. There were 40 detainees when President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021. The Biden administration has said it wants to close the facility but has not presented a plan for doing so.



