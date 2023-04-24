The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

EU curbs Syria's Assad cousins, others over suspected drug trade

It said government-backed militias were "attempting to evade the sanctions by changing their name and seeking to attract international contracts by posing as private security firms."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 19:18
European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

 The European Union on Monday placed sanctions on people and groups linked to what it described as the Syrian government's "large-scale drug trafficking operations," and the EU also included one Russian company.

The Syrian government did not respond to a request for comment on the accusations or the sanctions against officials and military personnel.

The EU cited Wasim al-Assad and Samer al-Assad, two relatives of President Bashar al-Assad, two Lebanese nationals and nearly a dozen other people for their suspected role in the trade of captagon, an amphetamine. Sanctions have previously been imposed on the president.

The EU said the Syrian government had become a "central player" in the production and trade of the drug as far afield as Europe, "enriching itself" while destabilising the region.

The United States placed sanctions last month on both Samer and Wasim al-Assad, as well as the same Lebanese nationals Noah Zaitar and Hassan Daqqou, over the captagon trade allegations.

SYRIA’S PRESIDENT Bashar Assad meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Damascus last year. Syria’s future looks to be in the hands of Assad. (credit: SANA/REUTERS) SYRIA’S PRESIDENT Bashar Assad meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Damascus last year. Syria’s future looks to be in the hands of Assad. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)

Assad's government denies involvement in drug making and smuggling and has said it seeks to stop the trade.

The EU also designated Mudar al-Assad, described as the president's cousin, but did not say why.

The bloc further placed sanctions on individuals, private security companies and the notorious Fourth Division, led by the president's brother Maher al-Assad, due to rights violations.

It said government-backed militias were "attempting to evade the sanctions by changing their name and seeking to attract international contracts by posing as private security firms."

Other EU sanctions

The EU also imposed sanctions on Stroytransgaz, a Russian engineering and construction company operating in Syria, for backing and benefiting from Syria's government. The United States announced sanctions on Stroytransgaz in 2014 for its purported links to the Russian government.

Stroytransgaz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Tags European Union Syria United States Russia syria assad
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars -Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by