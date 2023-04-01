Assad lets narco-traffickers, militias run wild in Syria - analysis

Last week the US and UK targeted with sanctions four Syrians and two Lebanese for involvement in manufacturing and smuggling the drug Captagon. Those targeted by the sanctions are not just random men or drug dealers, they are reported to include cousins and relatives of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian regime has been trying to make inroads into normalization in the Middle East, particularly the Gulf. However, the regime is also destabilizing the regime by empowering narco-militias, basically outsourcing Syria’s economy to drug mafias linked to the highest levels.

The AP reported that “Captagon is primarily produced in Syria and Lebanon, where packages containing millions of pills are smuggled into Gulf countries, Europe and elsewhere. The trade allegedly has strong ties to Assad and his associates, as well as a key ally, the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in neighboring Lebanon.”

This is only the tip of the iceberg

The drug industry is worth billions. It could be worth several dozen billion dollars to the Assad regime. The actual amount may be as low as $10 billion, but others have put forward estimates that are higher. If it was truly worth the larger figures that would make the drug industry in Syria worth more than the GDP of numerous poorer countries.

Clearly, the Syrian regime, isolated by western sanctions, is turning to drugs as a way to get around various restrictions. Last year, France 24 claimed that the drug trade “has turned Syria into the world's latest narco-state, and sunk deep roots in neighboring Lebanon as its economy has collapsed. Captagon is now by far Syria's biggest export, dwarfing all its legal exports put together," according to estimates drawn from official data by AFP.

A customs officers displays confiscated Captagon pills (credit: REUTERS)

The US has slammed Syria for its involvement in the drug trade. "Syria has become a world leader in the production of the addictive Captagon, much of which is smuggled through Lebanon," said Andrea M. Jackie, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. "Together with our allies, we will hold accountable those who support Bashar al-Assad's regime with the profits of illegal drug trafficking and other financial methods that enable the regime to continue oppressing the Syrian people," she added.

Middle East Eye has challenged some of the accounts regarding the amount of money involved in this trade. Their report nevertheless noted, “the stimulant began to be used widely in Syria during the civil war, and the country has become a major exporter to other markets, primarily in the Middle East and particularly Saudi Arabia.”

Reports say that a large amount of the drug is produced in Syria and then leaves ports like Lattakia and flows around the Middle East and abroad. There is another side to this because some Gulf states are normalizing ties with Syria. If those countries are normalizing ties will this give them leverage over the regime to pressure it to stop the drug exports?

Considering the fact that cousins and relatives of the Assad regime are linked to the trade, it would seem reasonable that if the regime receives a message from countries it is normalizing with, that the trade is unacceptable, it could pivot. However, the regime needs money, so it has tapped into the drug narco-militia trade as a way to get around sanctions.

This is a catch-22 for the regime. It needs money. It wants normalization. It is normalizing with countries that are being harmed by its illegal drug trade. If it cuts down on the trade, it loses money. If it doesn’t cut down on trade it could anger some of the countries it wants to work with. Considering the regime’s track record of having two faces, it will continue to pretend it’s not involved in the drug trade while trading drugs and empowering relatives of the regime to make the drugs.

There is another side to this drug trade. The empowerment of narco-militias, basically meaning the drug trade also fuels armed groups, means that Syria’s regime threatens the stability of Jordan. This means that smugglers are involved in armed clashes near the Jordanian border. Images of casualties from the fighting with the narco-militias were posted online yesterday.

It is not the first time that the trafficking of narcotics via Suwayda province in the south had led to clashes on the Jordanian border. Clearly, this means that the drug trade is something that destabilizes part of Syria and harms neighboring countries.