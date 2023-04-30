The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk - governor

Governor Alexander Bogomaz blamed the incident on "Ukrainian nationalists."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 15:05

Updated: APRIL 30, 2023 15:40
Rescuers remove the rubble of a five-floor residential building heavily damaged in a gas explosion in Novosibirsk, Russia February 9, 2023 (photo credit: Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
Rescuers remove the rubble of a five-floor residential building heavily damaged in a gas explosion in Novosibirsk, Russia February 9, 2023
(photo credit: Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Four civilians died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village just over the border in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening, a local governor said.

"Four civilians have been killed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. Two other citizens were being treated in hospital, Bogomaz said.

Bogomaz earlier said that one residential building had been completely destroyed and two other houses partially destroyed.

Russian accusations against Ukraine

Bogomaz blamed the incident on "Ukrainian nationalists." Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian invasion on Ukraine.

A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

"Work is continuing at the site of the incident to remove rubble and clear the area," Bogomaz said. "A state of emergency has been introduced in the village."

Russia's Bryansk region borders Ukraine. The village of Suzemka, where the incident occurred, is around 10 kms (6.2 miles) from the border.



