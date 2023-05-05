Bulgarian marathon runner Kharasa Georgiev announced on Sunday that he will live and run in a glass box for 15 days in Sofia Park, to raise money to help young people fight addictions.

Georgiev, an athlete and charity ambassador, began the experiment a week ago. He is living in a glass box placed in front of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, for 15 days. Georgiev only has a bed and a walker at his disposal, no computer, phone, any kind of screen or even a book. All he is able to do inside the box is run, and for half an hour every day to talk to the public.

"I want to challenge myself," Georgiev explained as the reason behind the experiment, "I want to show when you put someone in a box how psychologically they change. It's not a physical experiment, it's a psychological experiment."

The donations he is collecting during the project will be transferred to various projects to prevent addictions of children under the age of 18, including drugs, alcohol, digital media and energy drinks.

Past marathons ran

Georgiev has run 30 ultra-marathon runs, which are runs longer than 42 kilometers. He ran in a variety of places, from the North Pole to Cambodia. In the past, he participated in a 217-kilometer race in California's Death Valley.

This is not the first time that Georgiev has used his running abilities for a social cause. In 2019 he ran 1,200 kilometers through Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania to urge governments to build better infrastructure to connect people.