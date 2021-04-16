Use of drugs, alcohol among Israeli youth tripled during COVID crisis

Use of drugs and alcohol among Israeli youth tripled during the crisis, said Roi Humri, Elem's streetwork head, in a press release, adding that there was a fourfold increase in reports of depression and anxiety and double the number of cases of loneliness, eating disorders and self harm during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Elem saw a 30% increase in the number of youth in the association's projects and a 41% increase in cases of online distress. The organization also helped more young men and women at night on the street, despite the national lockdowns.

"Employees and volunteers of the association met teenagers who were dealing with depression, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm," said Nava Barak, president of Elem. "More and more young people and teenagers have turned to alcohol and drugs to relieve boredom or deal with their distress. Elem's continuous presence in the community throughout the coronavirus period has enabled us to help youth and teenagers at risk."

The opening remarks at the event were delivered by Silvia Berladski Baruch, Israel's representative to the UN bodies in Vienna, Dr. Hela Hadas, director-general of Enosh and Barak.

Elem identifies early behavioral patterns of drug and alcohol use, as well as the development of emotional disorders, through a network in schools, youth centers, mobiles, on the streets and on social networks. This network helped Elem teams identify risk situations, despite social distancing regulations and other challenges presented by the crisis.

Both Elem and Enosh have a special advisory standing at the UN, allowing them to share their experience and advise and develop professional relationships with similar organizations around the world.

Data from Israel and around the world on mental health issues were presented at the event, with participants discussing the issue from various angles.

"Understanding that over 30% of those sent to psychiatric emergency rooms come with addictive substance abuse backgrounds, and that 1 in 10 people in the country suffers from addiction, we have begun to develop unique solutions for those dealing with the dual diagnosis of mental illness and addiction," said Hila Bochen, director of Dual Diagnosis at Enosh.

"In cases of dual diagnosis, the rehabilitation process is more complex, as deterioration in the mental state leads to a return to addiction, and vice versa. These responses mean that the same candidates are now receiving a professional holistic response under one roof for both diagnoses, and not among separate service providers," added Bochen.

"The constant presence and involvement of Elam workers and volunteers in neighborhoods and communities in Israel allows them direct contact and provides accessible and available assistance to populations of youth and teenagers who are at risk and in distress throughout the country," said Inbal Dor Kerbel, executive director of Elem. "We are thrilled by the stage we have been given to voice the voices of at-risk youth at the United Nations."

"The knowledge and experience of Enosh in the field of dual diagnosis were in fact also reflected in the coronavirus period. The outbreak of the coronavirus over the past year has helped us understand how personalized work that took place before the coronavirus has given people in our programs significant tools to get through this difficult time, while making sure to keep in touch between staff and service recipients," said Hadas.

Enosh is Israel's largest mental health organization, which has worked for 43 years to promote mental health services.

Elam has helped at-risk youth for the past 38 years and works in collaboration with the Welfare Ministry and other government and philanthropic bodies to provide services to at-risk youth.