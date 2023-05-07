The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Did the grim reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

A mysterious figure that briefly appeared during the coronation poured oil on the fire of the already ongoing speculations over King Charles' alleged pagan connections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 7, 2023 19:13
The Grim Reaper (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The coronation of King Charles III in London last Saturday drew worldwide attention, with millions staying glued in front of the TV screen during the hours-long ceremonies.

But only the most attentive viewers noticed a curious incident during the festivities. In a video that was uploaded to Twitter and subsequently went viral, a figure clad in dark robes and a black hood and holding a staff can be seen hurrying swiftly across the entrance to Westminster Abbey during the ceremonies.

Naturally, this led to wild online speculations about the identity of the mysterious figure, ranging from people making allusions to the Harry Potter movies, to quips about Megan Markle having possibly found a way to attend the ceremony after all.

The Grim Reaper of Westminster

Other comments gave the discussion a darker turn. "Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?" one of the persons who had uploaded the short clip asked.

Another commenter posted a picture of an explanation about witch rituals, which include the use of black robes similar to the one worn by the mysterious figure and others agreed that this must have been a witch.

Before the coronation ceremony, a coven of witches and pagans had announced that they would accompany the festivities with a ritual of their own, during which they would cast spells for good weather during the coronation and health for the new monarch, The Sun reported.

Another angle of speculation led to discussions about the new king's connections to the Free Masons. "The British Monarch has a long-time connection to Scottish Freemasonry," one Twitter user alleged.

He went on to say that "The Rectified Scottish Rite of Masons uses a black hooded robe in some ceremonies. Their headquarters happens to be in Mark Masons Hall opposite St James Palace where Charles was affirmed as Monarch last year."

Another commenter chose to take the matter more lightly and joked "Britain without Freemasonry is like ham without eggs so what can you expect?"

The Green Man

These wild allegations continue the discussions about paganism and occult symbolism surrounding the long-awaited coronation of Charles III. 

One of the main bones of contention was the official invitation to the coronation ceremony, which included a depiction of the 'Green Man' at the bottom of the card.

The Green Man is an old English motif that appears on the ceilings of medieval churches or is often carved on garden paving stones but is also thought to have pagan connotations. 

British MP Zac Goldsmith responded to the allegations about pagan connections by stating: "It is a symbol, among other things, of our relationship with the natural world (or in Christian terms, God’s creation). This is beautiful."



Tags United Kingdom London witchcraft coronation King Charles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by