Russian Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov asserted the superiority of upgraded Russian T-72 main battle tanks (MBT) to the US M1 Abrams on Tuesday, after a Monday announcement that Ukrainian soldiers were to soon train on the American MBT.

Kadyrov said that the Abrams was like a children's pedal car, and that the improved version of the T-72 was "real power."

The T-72 "surpasses foreign equipment in combat power, control, protection and ease of use. With it, any attack is like fishing on a yacht – a pleasure!" Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, alongside a video of him riding in the armored vehicle's turret.

"On such a tank we will enter Kyiv and carry out denazification, simultaneously splitting the Abrams like nuts! "

Ukrainian troops training on tanks

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder announced in a briefing on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers were to begin training on 31 tanks in Germany.

The Trophy Active Protection Systems (APS) on a US Abrams tank. (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

"I can confirm that the 31 M1 Abrams training tanks have arrived at Grafenwoehr, Germany in preparation for subsequent training of Ukrainian tank crews," said Ryder.

"Those crews are expected to arrive and begin training within the next couple of weeks. As we've discussed previously, this extensive training program for Ukrainian crews and maintainers is intended to prepare them for their critical roles ahead in effectively operating the M1 tank and defending Ukrainian people."