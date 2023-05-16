The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US skipped UN’s Nakba Day event over anti-Israel bias

According to Israel’s mission to the UN, the United States was among 45 countries that boycotted the two UN Nakba Day events.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 18:47
Arab Israelis and Israeli left wing activist students, attend a rally marking the Nakba anniversary at the Tel Aviv University on May 15, 2022 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Arab Israelis and Israeli left wing activist students, attend a rally marking the Nakba anniversary at the Tel Aviv University on May 15, 2022
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Biden administration confirmed it did not attend the two events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York due to anti-Israel bias on the part of the organizers, even though it provides major financial assistance to Palestinian refugees.

“The United States also did not attend this event organized by the Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, and we never planned to attend this event,” the spokesman for the US Mission to the UN Nate Evans said in response to a query by The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

According to Israel’s mission to the UN, the United States was among 45 countries that boycotted the two UN Nakba Day events, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia and Ukraine.

The two events commemorate what Palestinians view as “the Catastrophe Day,” to mourn the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 and the resulting destruction of Palestinian villages and the displacement of 700,000 Palestinians who became refugees. 

US envoy: We have concerns over anti-Israel bias at UN

Evans said that “the United States continues to recognize the painful plight of Palestinian refugees and remains committed to a mutually agreed two-state solution that settles all final-status issues, including refugees.

He cautioned, however, that the “US has longstanding concerns over anti-Israel bias within the UN system, which is counter-productive to peace. We do not support events organized by bodies designed to perpetuate anti-Israel bias.”

The first event included a wide-ranging speech by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas who disavowed the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and the adjoining Western Wall, known to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif and the Buraq Plaza. He called for Israel’s ouster from the United Nations and accused its government of fabricating facts at a level akin to that of chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Abbas also charged that the US and the United Kingdom were responsible for the Nakba and accused them of supporting Israel’s creation in part so they rid themselves of their Jewish citizens. 

At no point did he explain that in 1947, the Arab States has a United Nations partitioned plan for two states accepted by the Jews and then attacked that nascent state launching an existential war.

Abbas did call for the UN to hold such Nakba Day events annually. 

In the evening, a second event was held in the UN General Assembly’s main hall and included Palestinian singer Sanaa Moussa, cellist and composer Naseem Alatrash, and the New York Arabic Orchestra, directed by Grammy Award winner Eugene Friesen.



Tags Palestinians United Nations United States Anti-Israel Nakba Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by