Ukrainian army revamps commercial drones to attack Russian tanks, trenches

Drones have been used extensively by both Moscow and Kyiv's forces since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 19:53
A Ukrainian serviceman holds an unmanned aerial vehicle at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine March 23, 2023. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
A Ukrainian serviceman holds an unmanned aerial vehicle at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine March 23, 2023.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

A former IT programmer now serving as a Ukrainian soldier says a four-rotor commercial drone which sells over the counter for $300 can be modified to carry explosives that will destroy Russian tanks.

"Our team has done it many times. We have destroyed enemy tanks, heavy military equipment, personnel. It's a very effective gadget," the soldier, who uses the call sign Kakrurt, told Reuters in the central-eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Modifying commercial drones

Kakrurt fights for Ukraine's 35th Marine Brigade, which modifies commercially-available drones and uses them to attack Russian forces who are occupying swathes of Ukraine's east and south.

The brigade shared two video clips with Reuters showing its drones flying into what they said were Russian trenches before detonating.

A recruit of the Steel Border storm brigade practises launching drones, at the unit's base in central Ukraine March 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALINA YARYSH) A recruit of the Steel Border storm brigade practises launching drones, at the unit's base in central Ukraine March 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALINA YARYSH)

Ukraine has said it is expanding its drone program for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets in order to narrow the gap between its military capabilities and those of Russia.

The soldier said that Ukraine had invested hugely in drone technology.

"It's better to make effective use of technical resources instead of people. That's why the Ukrainian Armed Forces are developing very, very quickly in this direction," he said.

The 35th Marine Brigade's soldiers showed off small commercial drones with four rotors that buzzed around as they were flown by soldiers using handsets.

"Our team has decided to use civilian drones, re-make them in order to destroy the enemy. They are easy to get hold of, easy to fit for purpose," Kakrurt said.

Use of drones in Ukraine's counteroffensive

Another soldier, with the call sign Reshik, predicted Ukraine would make broad use of drones that fly to their target before detonating when it starts its much-anticipated counter-offensive in the coming weeks.

"Kamikaze drones will play a huge role in the counteroffensive in attacking trenches where the enemy seeks shelter and in killing the enemy," he said.

The first soldier said the drones were not vulnerable to Russian jamming systems that use satellites, and that they were airborne for such a short period of time before detonating that radio electronic interference was also ineffective.

"Even for the radio electronic interference there is simply not enough time to start, start working and interfere with the frequencies we work on," he said.



