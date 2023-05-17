The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
At least four Nigerians killed in attack on US convoy - Blinken

Though the attack was US government vehicles, it did not appear to be targeted at the US mission in Nigeria.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 21:31
A day after the elections, soldiers and police guard the entrance to a vote collation centre that had been stormed earlier in the day by unknown assailants, some of who were apprehended in Alimosho, Lagos, Nigeria on February 26, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A day after the elections, soldiers and police guard the entrance to a vote collation centre that had been stormed earlier in the day by unknown assailants, some of who were apprehended in Alimosho, Lagos, Nigeria on February 26, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS)

At least four Nigerians were killed in an attack on a convoy of two US government vehicles in Nigeria on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that the attack did not appear to be directed at the US mission there.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blinken said the US mission and its Nigerian counterparts were working to ascertain the location and condition of those unaccounted for. In all, there were nine Nigerian nationals in the convoy, he said.

US employees killed

The convoy was carrying five employees of the US mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by US mission personnel to a US-funded flood response project in Nigeria's Anambra state, Blinken said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this attack, Blinken said. "We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

A woman walks past the remains of a burnt barricade in Surulere area of Lagos, Nigeria October 23, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE)A woman walks past the remains of a burnt barricade in Surulere area of Lagos, Nigeria October 23, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE)

"The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of our personnel," he said. "We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and pledge to do everything possible to safely recover those who remain missing."



Tags diplomacy nigeria world news usa
