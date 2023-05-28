Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan for winning Turkish election

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his "dear friend" Tayyip Erdogan who claimed victory in Turkey's presidential election on Sunday, saying the win was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdogan's independent foreign policy.

"The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Turkey, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdogan, according to the Kremlin.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said.

Putin said he attached great importance to joint projects such as Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia's state energy group Rosatom, and a gas hub which Putin has proposed in Turkey.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, November 13, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/FILE PHOTO)

Other leaders send their congratulations

Turkey's opposition nationalist IYI Party leader Meral Aksener congratulated President Tayyip Erdogan for his victory in Sunday's runoff presidential vote, while saying she would continue on her path as the opposition.

Speaking in Ankara, Aksener said the results showed that there is a big lesson Erdogan needs to learn, adding that she hopes Erdogan acts like the president of all Turks.

She expressed disappointment in Erdogan's victory speech in Istanbul in which he sharply criticized opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish President an edge in the election runoff.