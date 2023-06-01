The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

South Africa mulls options on ICC arrest warrant for potential Putin visit

A member of the ICC, South Africa would theoretically be required to arrest Putin under the warrant issued in March by the court.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 12:28
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL Court, The Hague. (photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL Court, The Hague.
(photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

South Africa is mulling its options over an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin should he accept an invitation to a BRICS summit in August, a South African government official said.

A member of the ICC, South Africa would theoretically be required to arrest Putin under the warrant issued in March by the court, which accused him of the war crime of forcibly deporting children from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

Moscow denies the allegations. A senior Russian official also poured cold water on the idea of moving the summit to China.

South Africa had on January 25 already invited Putin to the August 22-24 meeting in Johannesburg of BRICS leaders of emerging economies, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"There has been no firm decision," said Zane Dangor, director-general of the department of international relations, adding that ministers assigned to the matter would soon meet to consider a report setting out the options.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan visits a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO) International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan visits a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)

One option gaining traction among South African officials would be to ask the group's previous chair China to host the summit, a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that reports the BRICS summit would be relocated to China from South Africa were fake, Interfax reported.

The Kremlin had said on Tuesday that Russia would take part at the "proper level."

The summit probably won't take place in S. Africa

Former President Thabo Mbeki, whose views on international relations hold a lot of sway among government officials, said in a May 25 interview with radio station 702 that the summit was unlikely to take place in South Africa.

"Because of our legal obligations, we have to arrest President Putin, but we can't do that," Mbeki said.

A deputy minister, Obed Bapela, told Britain's BBC on Tuesday that South Africa was planning to pass legislation that would give Pretoria the option to decide whether or not to arrest leaders wanted by the ICC.

Bapela did not respond to requests for comment. However, a justice department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there wouldn't be enough time to get such a law approved by parliament before the summit.

South Africa on Monday issued diplomatic immunity to all leaders attending the meeting and a gathering of BRICS foreign ministers in Cape Town this week. The international relations department said this was standard procedure, however, for all international conferences in South Africa.

"These immunities do not override any warrant that may have been issued by any international tribunal against any attendee of the conference," department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

South Africa previously signaled its intention to withdraw from the ICC following protests about its failure to arrest Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir, wanted on genocide charges, when he attended an African Union summit in Johannesburg in 2015.

The governing African National Congress decided in December that South Africa should abandon the process and try to effect changes to the ICC from within.



Tags Russia south africa Vladimir Putin international criminal court
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by