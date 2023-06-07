Eighteen countries gathered more than 8,000 personnel in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia over the last month to participate in a joint exercise known as African Lion 2023, which is ongoing from May 13 to June 18.

This important drill is US Africa Command’s largest annual combined exercise of its kind. It also is key to working with partner countries to bring stability and project force in this region.

The drill is taking place amid major protests in Senegal and also the rise of threats in areas such as Mali and the displacement of millions in Burkina Faso.

The importance of Israel's landmark participation in African Lion

Israel’s Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana is expected Wednesday to visit the Morocco parliament, and Israel has ties with Senegal and Ghana.

Israel also sent soldiers from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion to Morocco. The 12 soldiers and commanders from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion left Sunday, and this is the first time that the IDF is taking an active part in the African Lion international exercise.

IDF participates in African Lion drill in Morocco for the first time (credit: ISRAEL MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

“Our collective ability to bring like-minded nations together for an exercise like this is truly impressive,” US Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, the United States Africa Command chief of staff, said last month. “African Lion is the centerpiece of the AFRICOM exercise strategy, and one of the greatest US exercises across the globe.”

According to the reports, this year’s drill includes land, air and naval drills, as well as various US aircraft such as the C-130J Super Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcons, and bomber aircraft. In addition, there are aspects that relate to the use of paratroopers and also “three humanitarian civic assistance program events.”

The US says that African Lion “strengthens shared defense capabilities and cooperation to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations.”

Morocco World News also highlighted the drill recently.

“Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) announced the launch of African Lion 2023, a multinational military training operation co-organized by Morocco and US from June 5-16,” their report said. “Combined exercises of special forces, airborne operations, as well as exercises to fight against weapons of mass destruction are also on the schedule. In addition, the African Lion will include military field hospitals providing medical services for the benefit of people living in nearby areas of the training.”

In Senegal, protests have broken out that threaten to harm one of the key democracies in this part of Africa. According to reports at NPR, “the relative calm of Senegal in West Africa has been shattered this past week by protests and clashes with police. More than a dozen people have died and hundreds have been arrested. In the capital, Dakar, the government has deployed the army and suspended cellphone data and access to some social media.”

The protests come after an opposition politician named Ousmane Sonko was charged in a Dakar court. According to CNN, “At least 16 people have died and hundreds arrested since violent protests broke out on Thursday in Senegal, following the sentencing of popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.”

According to Al-Ain in the Gulf, the protests in Senegal have led to Internet services being cut off over several days. There are concerns that President Macky Sall may seek a third term and Africa News has noted that intellectuals in the country are concerned by the “authoritarian drift.”

How do events in Morocco, Senegal, and Ghana impact West and North Africa?

Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, and other states are key to stability in the region of West and North Africa.

There has been an authoritarian drift in Tunisia, another bulwark of stability in the region. There are concerns about Mali and how Russia or Iran may try to penetrate Mali and also the effects this may have on the wider Sahel.

The Sahel has also been threatened by extremist groups that spread terror across the region. This has affected not only Mali and Nigeria, but Niger, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic.

The bulwark states that are connected to the US and the West and also are supposed to be more free and democratic are the keys to the region and not enabling extremists or groups linked to Russia or Iran to jump into the vacuum. As such, African Lion and also countries like Senegal are important to keep an eye on for what may come next.