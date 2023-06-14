The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia resumes oil exports to North Korea after long pause

North Korea has been seeking closer relations with the Kremlin and backed Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming what it called the "hegemonic policy" of the United States and the West.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 16:50
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/POOL/FILE PHOTO)
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/POOL/FILE PHOTO)

Russia resumed oil exports to North Korea in December, United Nations data shows, the first such shipments reported since 2020 as the two countries deepen ties and the United States flags the risk of arms supplies to Moscow.

Russia had exported 67,300 barrels of refined petroleum to North Korea by April, the first deliveries reported to the UN since Moscow said it shipped 255 barrels of refined oil to the North in August 2020.

UN sanctions against Pyongyang

A general view shows the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in Volgograd, Russia April 22, 2022. Picture taken April 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER) A general view shows the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in Volgograd, Russia April 22, 2022. Picture taken April 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER)

Under UN sanctions against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, countries are required to report monthly sales of refined petroleum to the Security Council North Korea sanctions committee.

The oil sales began shortly after train travel between Russia and North Korea resumed in November for the first time since 2020, raising expectations of a resumption of trade.

The United States is concerned North Korea is planning to deliver more weapons to Russia, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster strategic cooperation with Moscow.

Despite Pyongyang's denials that it had sold weapons to Russia, the United States confirmed North Korea completed an arms delivery, including infantry rockets and missiles, to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group in November, the spokesperson said.



