Two-year-old shot, killed his pregnant mother and fetus in Ohio

The mother received an emergency C-section at the hospital that she had been transported to but her unborn son did not survive. Shortly after, the mother also perished.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 20:44
Police vehicles are seen parked outside Richneck Elementary School, where according to the police, a six-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher, in Newport News, Virginia, U.S., January 6, 2023, (photo credit: WVEC VIA ABC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Police vehicles are seen parked outside Richneck Elementary School, where according to the police, a six-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher, in Newport News, Virginia, U.S., January 6, 2023,
(photo credit: WVEC VIA ABC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A two-year-old boy shot his pregnant mother, killing her and her eight-month-old fetus last week in Ohio, according to a Norwalk Police Department’s news release.

Police received a call at 1:00 p.m. from the 31-year-old grandmother of the boy, who said that the boy’s mother had been “shot in the back by her two-year-old son,” according to a news release by the Norwalk Police Department.

Shortly after the grandmother’s call to the police, the woman’s husband called the emergency line saying that “he received a phone call from his wife ‘screaming something about my son and needing to call 911.’”

When offers arrived at the home, they made a forced entry through a locked door. They said that the mother and son “were found in the upstairs master bedroom, along with” a pistol.

The mother, who was still alive, requested that the boy be removed from the room while she received first aid.

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Emergency C-section proves unsuccessful 

The mother received an emergency C-section at the hospital that she had been transported to but her unborn son did not survive. Shortly after, the mother also perished.

The pistol was removed from the home by police, it was found that it had been loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Despite the events that took place, police report the home having a wide variety of child safety features including child-locked drawers.

No charges have yet been filed and police are still investigating the incident.



Tags United States gun guns gun control Ohio gunshots
