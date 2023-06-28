The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sweden sets sights on joining NATO by next month but may be delayed, PM says

Sweden's PM says that Sweden will enter NATO, but the Nordic country's entrance into the alliance continues to face Turkish barriers.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 12:00
A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022.
A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday that Sweden still wanted to join NATO before or at its summit in Vilnius next month although it was not certain it would be able to do so by then.

Sweden and Finland abandoned decades of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, seeking greater security by joining NATO. Finland became an alliance member in April but the process has been slower for Sweden.

Sweden has set its sights on joining at the alliance's July 11-12 summit and while it has strong support from other members including the United States, both Turkey and Hungary have so far held back from ratification.

Sweden's PM vows Sweden will enter NATO

"Sweden will become a NATO member," Kristersson said in an interview with public service broadcaster SVT.

"Nobody can promise it will happen specifically in Vilnius or right ahead of Vilnius, even if that has been our ambition all along. And that is an ambition we share with every other NATO country as well."

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Turkey has said Sweden harbors members of what it considers terrorist groups - a charge Sweden denies - and has demanded their extradition as a step toward ratifying Swedish membership. It has also expressed outrage over anti-Turkish demonstrations held in the Nordic country.

Meanwhile, Sweden has said freedom of speech is firmly enshrined in its constitution and that it has lived up to all the requirements set out in an agreement Turkey and Finland struck in Madrid a year ago.

Swedish and Turkish officials met on June 14 for what Sweden's chief negotiator characterized as good talks, and are due to hold another high level meeting in Brussels organized by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the Vilnius summit.

"We've also said that we respect that it is Turkey that makes Turkish decisions and it is good we now have another meeting ... and maybe we can address the odd question mark ahead of the Vilnius summit in that kind of conversation," Kristersson said.



