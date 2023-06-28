The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
4 Armenian soldiers reported killed in Azerbaijani strikes amid talks in US

The reported strikes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region come as Armenia and Azerbaijan conduct peace talks in the US.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 19:04
A view shows a damaged truck belonging to ethnic Armenian forces in an area that came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020.
(photo credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)

Four ethnic Armenian soldiers from the defense force of the de-facto Artsakh Republic were killed in Azerbaijani artillery and drone strikes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Wednesday morning, the Artsakh Defense Forces stated on Wednesday.

The Republic of Artsakh is a de facto republic internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, the area where the republic is situated was recaptured by Azerbaijan.

After the incident, the Artsakh Defense Forces stated that the situation in the area was "relatively stable."

An Azerbaijani service member and a Russian peacekeeper stand guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Shusha (Shushi) in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 13, 2020. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) An Azerbaijani service member and a Russian peacekeeper stand guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Shusha (Shushi) in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 13, 2020. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to the incident on Wednesday, tweeting that he was "Urging [the international] community to take practical steps to ensure rights and security of #NagornoKarabakh people. Meanwhile #LachinCorridor remains illegally blocked[.] Tonight as [a] result of Azerbaijani attack [with the] use of UAVs there are four casualties. High risk of destabilization in #SouthCaucasus."

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry had not commented on the reported strike as of Wednesday afternoon, although it did report on Tuesday that ethnic Armenian soldiers located in Nagorno-Karabakh fired at Azerbaijani forces in the Agdam region, wounding one Azerbaijani soldier.

The Artsakh Defense Forces denied that its forces had fired on Azerbaijani forces at the time, saying the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry was spreading disinformation.

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs continue peace talks in US

The reported clashes come as the foreign ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia meet in the US to continue peace negotiations. The talks are expected to continue until Thursday.

The parliament of the de-facto Artsakh Republic called on Armenia to leave the talks after the clashes, stating on Wednesday that the Armenian delegation should not agree to talks until a full ceasefire is established on the line of contact in the region. The parliament warned that the continuation of talks would "encourage the aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side."

Additionally, on Wednesday, Pashinyan spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concerning normalizing relations between the two countries and opening the land border between the two countries for holders of diplomatic passports and citizens of other countries.

Additionally, last week the European Union's External Action Service stated that the EU "has been closely following growing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks."

The EU additionally expressed concerns about the continued Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, stressing that it "directly threatens the livelihoods of the local population and raises serious fears of a potential humanitarian crisis."

Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin corridor since December, with limited humanitarian aid let through.

Recent clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces

Earlier this month, the Armenian Defense Ministry said two civilian employees of a US-affiliated metallurgical plant in the town of Yeraskh, close to the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, were wounded by Azerbaijani shelling.

At the time, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated "We are deeply concerned that two civilian employees of a US-affiliated company in Armenia sustained injuries from gunfire from the direction of Azerbaijan. We reiterate our call for restraint along the borders as the parties work toward a durable and balanced peace."

Shortly after that incident, Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of launching attacks along the border between the two countries, with each side reporting service members were wounded in the attacks. Additional exchanges of fire have been reported between the two countries since as well.

Armenia-Azerbaijan long-term tensions

In 2020, a war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby areas, ending just over a month later with a new line of contact drawn and Russian peacekeepers deployed along the line. Sporadic clashes have been reported along the line since the war.



