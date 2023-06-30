The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Florida man who appeared on 'America's Most Wanted' finally arrested after 40 years

Santini is accused of committing first-degree murder against 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood, a resident of Bradenton, Florida at the time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 12:56
Illustrative image of a man in handcuffs. (photo credit: PEXELS)
After evading capture for nearly 40 years, Florida resident Donald Michael Santini, 65, was extradited on Wednesday to Hillsborough County to face charges in connection with the 1984 murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood, according to WESH Orlando news.

Santini was booked into the Orient Road Jail early Wednesday morning, following his arrest earlier this month and subsequent detention in the San Diego County Jail awaiting extradition.

Santini is accused of committing first-degree murder against 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood, who was a resident of Bradenton, Florida.

The pair initially met at a daycare center, where Santini was reportedly picking up his girlfriend's children. According to court documents, detectives believe that Santini had planned to befriend Wood and then asked her out on a date. Wood, who was going through a divorce at the time, agreed to go out with Santini.

On the night of June 5, 1984, Wood was last seen leaving her house with Santini. A woman came forward during the initial investigation and informed detectives that Santini had allegedly confessed to her that he had strangled Wood and disposed of her body in a canal in Riverview, Florida.

Law, justice, court (credit: PIXABAY) Law, justice, court (credit: PIXABAY)

This information led the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to quickly identify Santini as the prime suspect. However, by the time a warrant was issued for his arrest, Santini had vanished.

Law enforcement officials conducted an extensive search for Santini nationwide and even abroad. The case received widespread attention, with appearances on the television show "America's Most Wanted" multiple times between 1990 and 2013. 

Despite the efforts, Santini remained elusive

"The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. He expressed gratitude for the relentless work, resources and expertise that went into pursuing justice for Cynthia Wood.

Apart from the murder charge, Santini is also wanted for aggravated battery in Texas. Additionally, he has previously served time in jail for the rape of a woman in Germany.



