Florida man in MS-13 orders Uber Eats, dismembers driver - report

A Florida man affiliated with the infamous MS-13 street gang allegedly ordered food delivered to his home vias Uber Eats – and then proceeded to brutally dismember the driver, according to local media reports.

The driver in question, 59-year-old Randall Cooke, disappeared on April 19 after making one last delivery for the day, supposedly going to a home in the town of Holiday. One of the address's residents was 30-year-old Oscar Adrian Solis, who has ties to MS-13, according to local NBC affiliate WFLA.

Days later, police were able to obtain footage of Cooke arriving, as well as footage of the next day of Solis carrying multiple trash bags to the side of the home – trash bags police said contained the dismembered remains of the Uber Eats driver, according to local CBS affiliate WTSP.

An investigation of the home found blood in several different areas and Cooke's car was even found nearby. Solis was also supposedly found to be in possession of Cooke's car keys and wedding ring, according to the arrest report seen by WFLA.

In a press statement, Pasco County Sherriff Chris Nocco said an attempt to find a motive for this crime is still ongoing, but he called the crime "demonic."

A man is seen with MS-13 gang tattoos in this US Immigration and Customs Enforcement photo. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Who are MS-13?

Also known as Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13 is a street gang that originally started out as a group working to protect immigrants from El Salvador in Los Angeles. However, it soon developed into an infamous crime syndicate that ha since spread throughout North America and Central America.

The gang is known for being extremely violent, with a reputation for killing women and children and they have also been involved in the brutal violence of the Mexican Drug War.

In particular, the gang is known for dismembering people.

"Their weapon of choice is a machete," then-New York district attorney Madeline Singas said in 2017. "We end up seeing people with injuries that I've never seen before. You know, limbs hacked off. And that's what the bodies look like that we're recovering."