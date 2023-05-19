The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Arrest made in Feb. murder of Miami Jewish man a week before his wedding



By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2023 16:12
Miami Dade Police car, illustrative
Miami Dade Police car, illustrative
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a prominent member of Florida's Orthodox Jewish community a week before he was set to get married.

In connection with the deadly shooting of Hershy Schwartz, 39, Louis Antuwn Redmon, 23, was arrested Wednesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, jail records showed.

Schwartz had been found shot to death inside his car in the parking lot of a Wendy's in North Miami Beach on February 19, local media reported. At a news conference on Thursday, local police officials said that it was a carjacking gone wrong.

Records showed Redmon, a resident of Jacksonville, had served a three-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was released from a state prison in September.

Who was Hershy Schwartz?

Schwartz was originally from Rockland County, New York and had lived in South Florida for about 12 years. He was set to marry Rosie Brustowsky about a week after his murder. 

In New York, Schwartz was a first responder for the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance in Chestnut Ridge and the Brewer Fire Engine Company No. 1 in Monsey, according to WPLG.

The groom-to-be was well-known in the Orthodox Jewish community in North Miami Beach. He was a leading member of the Jewish group Chesed Shel Emes, meaning "Charity of Truth," which provides help to those in need.

In February, Yehuda Kaploun, a friend of Schwartz's told NBC Miami: "Hershy was the guy who looked forward to the holidays, was somewhat flamboyant in the sense he would wear different colored shirts to come into the synagogue. He just brought a smile to the face."






