Delta Airlines opens new Tel Aviv-Boston route

Delta Airlines on Wednesday began flights to and from Tel Aviv and Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. The new route will run three times per week, on Monday, Friday and Wednesday, according to the airline.

Amid high demand, the first flights along the new route are expected to be nearly full, Delta said.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ben Gurion airport in honor of the new route.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Delta Airlines inaugurates new Tel Aviv-Boston route (credit: ITZIK BIRAN)

“We’re thrilled to have launched this new service.” Delta Israel Commercial Manager Esty Herskowitz

Esty Herskowitz, Delta’s commercial manager for Israel, expressed her excitement about the new flight options:

“We’re thrilled to have launched this new service, which brings our weekly flights between Israel and the US top ten,” she said. “Offering nonstop access to two of our US East Coast hubs, Boston and New York, makes it easier for our customers to do business or enjoy a holiday.”

Delta will operate Airbus A330-900neo aircraft for the new route.