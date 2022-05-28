The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Delta Airlines opens new Tel Aviv-Boston route

According to Delta, the first flights along the new route are expected to be nearly full due to high demand.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 03:34
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and US Ambassador Michael Herzog attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Delta Airlines' new Tel Aviv-Boston route. (photo credit: ITZIK BIRAN)
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and US Ambassador Michael Herzog attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Delta Airlines' new Tel Aviv-Boston route.
(photo credit: ITZIK BIRAN)

Delta Airlines on Wednesday began flights to and from Tel Aviv and Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. The new route will run three times per week, on Monday, Friday and Wednesday, according to the airline.

Amid high demand, the first flights along the new route are expected to be nearly full, Delta said.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ben Gurion airport in honor of the new route.

Delta Airlines inaugurates new Tel Aviv-Boston route (credit: ITZIK BIRAN)Delta Airlines inaugurates new Tel Aviv-Boston route (credit: ITZIK BIRAN)

“We’re thrilled to have launched this new service.”

Delta Israel Commercial Manager Esty Herskowitz

Esty Herskowitz, Delta’s commercial manager for Israel, expressed her excitement about the new flight options:

“We’re thrilled to have launched this new service, which brings our weekly flights between Israel and the US top ten,” she said. “Offering nonstop access to two of our US East Coast hubs, Boston and New York, makes it easier for our customers to do business or enjoy a holiday.”

Delta will operate Airbus A330-900neo aircraft for the new route.



