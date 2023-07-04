Ukrainian lawmakers tells Sky: 'We are preparing for a nuclear explosion'

Ukrainian politician Kira Rudik confessed that Ukraine was preparing for a nuclear explosion in a televised interview with Sky News on July 2.

Rudik claimed that the situation with Russian-occupying forces surrounding Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine “remains very dangerous.”

She added that the reports from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led to increased anxiety regarding the situation and that Russia’s refusal to permit the United Nations’ nuclear watchdogs into all areas of the plant was “unprecedented.”

“I can tell you that in Ukraine for the last 2 weeks, there has been specific trainings for people in the territories near the Zaporizhzhia region and in Kyiv and in other cities,” Rudik told Sky. “Trainings like how to act during a nuclear attack.”

“I was going through [the training] and we were preparing our backpacks, and I still cannot process that in the 21st century this is what is happening.”

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine (credit: REUTERS)

“We are preparing for a nuclear explosion and the whole world is watching and there is nothing that can be done.”

“We have been calling multiple times for announcing the nuclear station a neutral zone and letting the international guards there, but Russia never agreed to that.”

Russia’s nuclear threats

As previously reported by the Jerusalem Post, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zahkarova claimed that Russia would only use nuclear weapons in self-defense in June.

However, despite her claim, Russian officials have made a number of nuclear threats.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has been quoted as saying that "There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to nuclear weapons, there will have to be a pre-emptive strike.”

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has also been quoted as saying that Russia and the West are heading toward a “nuclear collision” if the West continues to send military aid to Ukraine.