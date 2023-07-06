New Hampshire becomes 37th US state to adopt anti-BDS law

In a significant move, Governor Christopher Sununu of New Hampshire has issued an executive order that prohibits the state from engaging in investment or contracting activities with companies and commercial entities involved in boycotting Israel and its trade partners.

The announcement, made in the presence of Israel's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, marks New Hampshire as the 37th state to enact regulations against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Governor Sununu's action has received accolades from various quarters, including the Israeli-American Coalition for Action (IAC for Action), which commended the governor's stance. The IAC for Action praised the order as an essential step towards countering national-origin-based commercial discrimination against Israel, its trade partners, and its supporters.

These regulations safeguard local businesses engaged in commercial activities with Israeli companies, ensuring that taxpayer funds are not utilized to promote discriminatory practices based on national origin. Anti-BDS certifications incorporated into state contracts align with existing non-discrimination provisions that protect individuals based on gender, race, religion, national origin, and veteran status.

"IAC For Action applauds Gov. Sununu for taking a firm stand against national-origin discrimination and safeguarding the deep cultural and commercial ties between Israel and New Hampshire. This executive order shields New Hampshire businesses from the coercive and bullying tactics employed by the BDS hate movement, preserving freedom and liberty," remarked Shawn Evenhaim, chairman of IAC for Action.

NH Gov. Christopher Sununu and Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Gilad Erdan, stand with the new NH law against the anti-Israel BDS movement (credit: Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations)

Boycotting the boycotters

The IAC For Action played a pivotal role in assisting with the development of anti-BDS legislation not only in New Hampshire but also in other states.

Joseph Sabag, executive director of IAC for Action, emphasized the significance of the new policy, stating, "With this new policy, Gov. Sununu upholds the state's right to express its own voice and refuse participation in anti-Semitic discrimination."

Following the issuance of the executive order, Erdan also expressed his support for the New Hampshire law and pushed back against a recent report from the UN Commission on Inquiry that criticized the rights of US states to enact anti-BDS legislation.

In a related development, Alan Clemmons, a former state representative, and current South Carolina judge, circulated a letter signed by legislators representing 42 states. The letter strongly criticized the UN Commission on Inquiry for its recent unusual critique of state-level anti-BDS laws implemented across the United States.

Erdan said in a statement after the event that "I have come here today to express gratitude to the state of New Hampshire on behalf of the State of Israel and Jewish people. By becoming the 37th state to reaffirm opposition to BDS, New Hampshire is helping not just to strengthen relations between Israel and the US, but is also creating an economic Iron Dome that will ensure our shared progress and prosperity while fortifying the moral Iron Dome protecting the basic notions of truth and justice.

"The support of New Hampshire is the perfect response to this antisemitic commission. I believe we must boycott our boycotters and delegitimize our delegitimizers. This is the most effective tool as was proven with Ben & Jerry’s and Airbnb,״ Erdan concluded.