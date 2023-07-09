The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Native American chief wants to take back Indigenous land from Ben & Jerry's

The Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation has expressed interest in reclaiming the land after the ice cream company called for the return of "stolen" lands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2023 00:01
Ben & Jerry's ice creams on sale at a shop in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, an Indigenous tribe descended from the Native American nation that originally inhabited the land where Ben & Jerry's headquarters is located in Vermont, has expressed interest in reclaiming the land after the ice cream company called for the return of "stolen" lands, according to a report by Newsweek.

Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band stated that they were "always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands," but Ben & Jerry's has not yet approached them on the matter.

Ben & Jerry's recent statement

This development follows Ben & Jerry's recent statement ahead of Independence Day, acknowledging that the United States was founded on stolen Indigenous land and calling for the return of such lands.

The company emphasized the "land back" movement, which aims to restore governance of ancestral lands to Indigenous communities who inhabited them for thousands of years.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream sundae (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Ben & Jerry's ice cream sundae (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it," Ben & Jerry's wrote on their Twitter with a picture with the statement "The United States was founded on stolen Indigenous land. This Fourth of July, let's commit to returning it."

While Ben & Jerry's focused primarily on the land taken from the Lakota in South Dakota, it prompted discussions about the return of land to various Native American tribes across the nation.

The question of acknowledging historic tribal lands is complex and contentious, as it involves reconciling the claims of Native Americans, who suffered violent persecution and displacement, with the established borders of a modern nation.

While some argue for the partial return of colonized ancestral lands, others contend that determining which groups should reclaim the land is a complex task due to the multitude of claims throughout history.

Maps reveal that the Abenaki, a confederacy of tribes untied against rival tribal confederacies, controlled a vast area stretching from northern Massachusetts to New Brunswick, Canada, and from the St. Lawrence River to the East Coast.

Ben & Jerry's headquarters, situated in southern Burlington, falls within the western portion of this historic territory, although it does not reside within any present-day tribal lands.

Chief Don Stevens expressed the tribe's interest in reclaiming stewardship of their lands and providing opportunities to uplift their communities.

However, he clarified that the Nulhegan Tribe has not been approached by Ben & Jerry's regarding any land restitution opportunities.

Stevens stated that if such discussions were to occur, careful conversations and considerations would be necessary to determine the best way forward for all parties involved.

As of now, Ben & Jerry's has not responded publicly to the calls for returning the land  on which their headquarters is situated. 



