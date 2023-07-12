The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

One killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as Zelensky talks to NATO

Ukraine shot down 11 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia overnight, and two people were hurt in a fire caused by the attack on Kyiv, officials said.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2023 18:05
A firefighter is seen at a site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023. (photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
A firefighter is seen at a site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023.
(photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia launched a drone strike on Kyiv early on Wednesday, and an old man was killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky met NATO leaders in Lithuania, Ukrainian officials said.

There were no deaths in the second attack on the capital in successive days. But an 81-year-old man was killed and his 82-year-old wife wounded in shelling of the southern city of Kherson, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Eighteen people, including six children, were also wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia at about 1:00 p.m. (1000 GMT), Zaporizhzhia region governor Yuriy Malashko said.

The Russian shelling and heavy fighting did not stop as Zelensky was meeting NATO leaders to discuss security threats posed by Moscow, which denounced the Western military alliance's summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Ukraine shot down 11 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia overnight, and two people were hurt in a fire caused by the attack on Kyiv, officials said.

Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

"A difficult night ... The enemy attacked our area with 'Shaheds'," Ihor Taburets, the military head of the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Heavy weapons continually shot at Ukrainian troops

Ukraine's military said on Wednesday morning Russian forces had carried out 65 air strikes and fired at least 71 times from heavy weapon rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas along frontlines in the previous 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Russia drones also attacked Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa, and Kherson came under artillery fire.

In the latest fighting, a Ukrainian military spokesperson reported some "success" near the Russian-occupied eastern city of Bakhmut but gave few details as Kyiv's troops pressed on with a counteroffensive launched early last month.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports and denies deliberately targeting civilians. Russia's TASS news agency cited military groupings as saying they had repelled several Ukrainian attacks in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine over the past day.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by