A Kentucky man has been arrested following an FBI investigation that uncovered dozens of human skulls and spinal cords displayed in his apartment, according to The Independent.

The case is believed to be connected to a nationwide trafficking scheme involving stolen human remains from Harvard Medical School's morgue.

The arrested individual has been identified as 39-year-old James Nott, who was take into custody after federal agents filed a criminal complaint and executed a search warrant at his Mount Washington residence. Nott is facing charges of selling human remains and illegal possession of a firearm.

During the search, FBI agents discovered approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones in Nott's apartment, along with a bag from Harvard Medical School.

The human remains were found arranged decoratively around the furniture, with one wrapped in a headscarf and another placed on Nott's bed.

An FBI vehicle (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

How did authorities catch Nott?

Authorities revealed that Nott's Facebook profile and messages played a crucial role in the investigation. The complaint stated that Nott had purchased human remains online using the alias, William Burke.

The Facebook page contained recent dealings involving human remains, dating as far as June 2023.

Investigators also uncovered exchanges between Nott and Jeremy Pauley, a 40-year-old individual from Pennsylvania who was previously charged in the Harvard morgue case for selling human remains. The two allegedly communicated about buying and selling body parts.

While the human remains found in Nott's possession are not believed to be from the Harvard morgue, preliminary investigations suggest that he attempted to sell them to someone associated with the trafficking case.

Text message exchanges between Nott and Pauley allegedly included Nott sending photos and videos of human remains, with Pauley expressing interest in purchasing them. The messages reportedly mentioned pricing and the specific body parts involved.

During the search, FBI agents also discovered a handgun and an AK-47, leading to Nott's additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nott had previously been convicted in 2011 for possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm as a unlawful user of marijuana.

In a separate development last month, a network of individuals, including Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, and his wife, was charged with trafficking human remains stolen from the institution.

The discovery of this operation has left authorities perplexed, with US attorney Gerard M. Karam stating, "Some crimes defy understanding. The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human."